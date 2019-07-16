Headed back to heat and humidity - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Headed back to heat and humidity

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - The remnants of Barry will keep a chance for showers and storms in the forecast through tonight.  There is a small chance of storms Wednesday but the big change in local weather will be the return of heat and humidity.

Afternoon heat index values will likely run near 105 into the weekend. 

Jim has the latest look at radar and an updated forecast on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.