Crash involving a semi impacts traffic on I-57 in Jefferson Coun - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crash involving a semi impacts traffic on I-57 in Jefferson County

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CO. -- Interstate 57 southbound is shut down at the Ina exit.

According to the Jefferson Fire Protection District there's been a crash involving a semi and two other vehicles.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

