Man pleads guilty in case tied to ex-St. Louis County leader

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A businessman has admitted in federal court that he provided bribes as part of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's pay-to-play scheme, the fourth person to plead guilty in connection with the crime.

John Rallo pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of bribery. Sentencing will be Oct. 15.

Rallo was indicted days after Stenger, a Democrat, pleaded guilty in May to federal charges for directing county contracts to campaign donors. The indictment cited businesses operated by Rallo.

Former Stenger chief of staff Bill Miller and Sheila Sweeney, the woman Stenger appointed to head the county's economic development partnership, also have pleaded guilty. Stenger is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9, Sweeney on Aug. 16 and Miller on Sept. 6.

