Local man paddles the Mississippi to raise money for veterans

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man paddling the entire length of the Mississippi River for a good cause is now halfway through his journey.
WSIL - The remnants of Barry will keep a chance for showers and storms in the forecast through tonight. ...
JEFFERSON CO. -- Interstate 57 southbound is shut down at the Ina exit.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Thousands of model rockets have been launched in Huntsville, Alabama, 50 years after the Apollo 11 crew blasted off for the moon.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A conference is coming to John A Logan College to inform people about dementia and how to care for someone suffering.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The remnants of Barry are still churning through the Midwest with more wet weather through Tuesday.
WSIL -- If you're looking for a furry new friend we have several dogs and cats in this addition of Pet's of the Week.
CARBONDALE – The City of Carbondale, Carbondale Park District and SIU Student Recreation Center are teaming up to bring a stand up paddleboard class to Cedar Lake.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon officials are preparing for new marijuana businesses.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- You can help the SIU School of Medicine research the effects of ultrasound energy on blood pressure.
