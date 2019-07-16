Local man paddles the Mississippi to raise money for veterans

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man paddling the entire length of the Mississippi River for a good cause is now halfway through his journey.

“There’s no community I’d rather give back to than veterans, they have given a service that I have never given myself and may never give on that level,” said Greg Nejnamoski.

After losing funding for Touch of Nature’s Veteran Adventures Program Nejnamoski decided to take matters into his own hands…

“That kind of inspired me to do Paddle4Patriots which is paddle down the entire length of the Mississippi river from Lake Itasca Minnesota, all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico,” he said.

Despite the flooding Greg has now paddled over 1,200 hundred miles all while raising awareness and money for veterans

“The flooding has actually been to my advantage, it’s allowed me to cover a good distance, keep a good pace, a lot of the recreational boaters, the guys and girls out there, the motor boaters, they have pulled their boats off,” Nejnamoski said.

Greg has currently raised over $13,000 for the cause with a goal of $25,000.

“All of the people that I have met, some complete random strangers I meet along the river have offered me places to stay, have offered me into their homes, showers, have had some of them bring me warm meals, granola bars, it’s been amazing, we like to call them river angels and they’re definitely spread up and down the Mississippi river,” Nejnamoski said.

Greg is planning to get back on the river Wednesday morning to complete the final 900 miles.

If you wish donate or keep up with the rest of his journey you can find a link with more information here.