Patrol: 2 die when vehicle fleeing police overturns

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people died when the vehicle they were in crashed while they were fleeing from police.

The crash was reported Monday evening on U.S. 169 in Smithville.

The patrol says the chase began when the driver of a sports utility vehicle failed to yield to law enforcement. The SUV hit a spike strip deployed by Clay County Sheriff's deputies and the driver overcorrected. The vehicle went off the road and overturned, ejecting the driver and two passengers.

One passenger, 59-year-old Wilma McClasky, of Kansas City, died at the scene. Another passenger, 36-year-old Jeffery Baldwin, died at a hospital.

The driver, 39-year-old Kelly Cannon, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

