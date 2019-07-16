Toddler saved in Lake Michigan after winds carry inflatable

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) - Witnesses say a toddler was rescued in Lake Michigan after he drifted away from his family on an inflatable duck in Indiana.

Dave Benjamin tells WBBM-TV that a boater finally grabbed the boy after the duck flipped over Monday, off Washington Beach in Michigan City. Benjamin tried to reach the boy on a paddleboard.

He says there was a feeling of "exhaustion and high anxiety" as the child's inflatable was carried away by wind. The boy's mother couldn't immediately reach him.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.