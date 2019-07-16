Kentucky police make prostitution busts at 2 massage parlors - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky police make prostitution busts at 2 massage parlors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Police made arrests at two Kentucky massage parlors they say were operating as prostitution spots.

News outlets report Bowling Green police charged four massage workers over the weekend at Blue Sky Spa and Lavender Massage.

At both, police say they were alerted to suspicious behavior then found the phone numbers in sex advertisements online. The arrest citations detail detectives monitored the locations and noticed all customers were men.

At Blue Sky Spa, the records state investigators found evidence of sex acts and arrested owner Huadi Chen, who denies performing sex acts.

Chen was charged with promoting prostitution, endangerment and practicing without a license.

At Lavender massage, two workers were charged with engaging in organized crime and practicing without a license. Owner Li Jionggang was also charged with promoting prostitution.

