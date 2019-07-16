Dozens of dead barn swallows found at Chicago water plant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dozens of dead barn swallows found at Chicago water plant

CHICAGO (AP) - State and federal authorities are investigating the deaths of dozens of barn swallows outside a water plant in Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that employees found dead birds and broken nests on June 28 at the Eugene Sawyer Water Purification Plant. The newspaper says barn swallows are protected under federal law, and it's a crime to intentionally kill them.

Tim Schweizer of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources says an officer visited the plant but still needs to gather more information.

Public access is restricted at the water plant near Lake Michigan. The city's Department of Water Management is cooperating with the investigation. Spokeswoman Megan Vidis says employees could be punished if appropriate.

