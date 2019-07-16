Florida expert captures elusive alligator at Chicago lagoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Florida expert captures elusive alligator at Chicago lagoon

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say an expert from Florida has captured an elusive alligator in a Chicago public lagoon.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says the Humboldt Park gator was caught humanely early Tuesday and is in good health.

The reptile, nicknamed "Chance the Snapper," was first spotted last week and photos soon started showing up online. Investigators don't know why the animal, which is at least 4 feet (1.2 meters) long, was on the loose in Chicago.

Frank Robb of St. Augustine, Florida, arrived Sunday and assessed the park and lagoon. Sections of the park were closed to the public Monday on Robb's recommendation, to reduce the noise and kerfuffle that could keep the animal in hiding.

Guglielmi says details about the alligator and its capture will be released later Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.