Conference on Dementia coming to John A. Logan in August - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Conference on Dementia coming to John A. Logan in August

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A conference is coming to John A Logan College to inform people about dementia and how to care for someone suffering. 

Experts say the amount of people either being diagnosed or having a family member diagnosed with dementia is growing.

The Dementia 360 Conference is presented by Southern Illinois Wellness and powered by IlliniCare Health. It will feature dementia educator Teepa Snow on August 8, in the Robert L. Mees Center located in the Harrison Bruce Historical Village. 

Two sessions will be available. Session one is from 8 a.m. to noon and free. Session two is from 12:30-4:15p.m. and $25.00. Registration is required by Monday, August 5.

For more information click here or call (618) 985-2828 ext:8604/8469.

