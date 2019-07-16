Family mourns girl after grandparents' Indiana home burns - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Family mourns girl after grandparents' Indiana home burns

DYER, Ind. (AP) - Family members are mourning a 12-year-old girl who died following a fire that destroyed her grandparents' home in northwestern Indiana and critically injured two others.

The fire was reported Sunday morning in Dyer and The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports family members identified the girl who died as LeAira Rogers, of Merrillville. The Lake County sheriff's office says another granddaughter was taken by air to a Chicago hospital for treatment.

LeAira's father Tony Rogers, of Sauk Village, Illinois, described his daughter as "a bubbly young lady, very energetic. A good student who laughed all the time."

Fire officials say the girls' grandmother also was critically injured and the girls' grandfather got out of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

