Kansas City man convicted of abusing, killing daughter - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City man convicted of abusing, killing daughter

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 43-year-old Kansas City man has been convicted of sexually assaulting and killing his 18-year-old daughter.

Jerry Bausby was found guilty Monday in the March 2016 death of Daizsa Bausby. He was convicted of second-degree murder, sodomy, incest and sexual abuse.

Jackson County prosecutors say Jerry Bausby picked his daughter at their home and took her to a motel, where he sexually assaulted and killed her.

Investigators say Diazsa Bausby was suffocated.

Prosecutors say DNA and forensic evidence established Jerry Bausby as the prime suspect in his daughter's death.

Jerry Bausby will be sentenced Sept. 20.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.