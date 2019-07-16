More showers from Barry, then turning hot and humid later in the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The remnants of Barry are still churning through the Midwest with more wet weather through Tuesday.

Showers will likely be the most widespread through the morning, then becoming more scattered closer to lunch time. With some peaks of sunshine expected, a few thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon. An isolated strong storm or two can't be ruled out, with wind damage and a brief spin-up tornado the main threats.

Barry finally exits this evening, but the heat is set to return in its wake.

A big dome of high pressure takes hold over the eastern U.S. and that will zoom temperatures back into the low to mid 90s Thursday through Sunday with afternoon heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. Morning temperatures also won't provide much relief with lows only in the mid to upper 70s.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.