Governor wants Illinois residents to report flood damage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.D. Pritzker is urging residents to report flood damage to their county's emergency management agencies. He says such action will increase the likelihood the state will qualify for federal disaster aid.

According to the governor's office, the state can qualify for federal assistance if the cost of flood damage in Illinois exceeds $19 million.

Pritzker noted in a statement Monday that Illinois hasn't received a federal disaster declaration since 2013. He said it may be an "uphill battle" for the state to receive a declaration.

Acting Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau says previous experience has shown the importance of reporting damage, regardless of whether it is $200 or $20,000.

There have been 36 Illinois counties covered by a gubernatorial disaster declaration this year because of flooding .

