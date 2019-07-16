Western Illinois University gets grant for bobcat research - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Western Illinois University gets grant for bobcat research

Posted: Updated:

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) - Officials say a federal grant will help bolster Western Illinois University's research on the state's bobcat population.

University officials announced a $375,000 two-year grant this week. It's coming from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The money will go to biological sciences professor Chris Jacques work for continued research. Jacques says students are collecting data each day, focusing on bobcat reproduction and genetics.

Bobcats have been caught and fitted with monitoring devices in a few Illinois counties.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.