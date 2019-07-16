Louisville officers won't serve in schools this fall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Louisville officers won't serve in schools this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Schools in Kentucky's largest city won't have Louisville Metro Police acting as resource officers when classes begin this fall.

The Courier-Journal reports the decision by the agency is due to the city's $35 million budget deficit. The decision comes as school districts around the state are working to meet requirements of a new school safety law that includes a target for having a resource officer in every school.

Although other police agencies will fill some gaps, the newspaper reports at least 17 schools won't have a returning resource officer.

Superintendent Marty Pollio has said the district could use night-shift security officers. School district documents show the Jefferson County Board of Education will discuss school safety at a July 30 retreat, before voting on a safety plan Aug. 6.

