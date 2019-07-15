Learn to stand up paddleboard in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Learn to stand up paddleboard in Carbondale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale, Carbondale Park District and SIU Student Recreation Center are teaming up to bring a stand up paddleboard class to Cedar Lake.

You can learn how to paddleboard on Tuesday, July 23.

Classes will be offered at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. You must be at least 12 years old to participate.

The cost is $20 per person. This includes a boat, life vest, paddle and 45 minutes of instruction.

To register, call the LIFE Center at (618) 549-4222 or click here.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.