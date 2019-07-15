Learn to stand up paddleboard in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – The City of Carbondale, Carbondale Park District and SIU Student Recreation Center are teaming up to bring a stand up paddleboard class to Cedar Lake.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon officials are preparing for new marijuana businesses.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- You can help the SIU School of Medicine research the effects of ultrasound energy on blood pressure.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Water is still covering many roadways, but some alternative routes are off limits to drivers.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- In a village of nearly 400 people, 25 families have already lost their homes in East Cape Girardeau.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) – Vince Neil will take to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on Friday, August 9th.
BENTON (WSIL) -- Water department workers spent more than 30 hours over the weekend repairing broken water mains.
(WSIL) -- A new country act has been scheduled to play at Rent One Park to benefit veterans. Montgomery Gentry, and Elvie Shane will perform in concert July 21, 2019.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Carterville Police are asking people who live in the area around Cannon Park to take a look at footage from their security cameras or video doorbells.
(WSIL) -- We’ve been hitting the trails all across the region this summer but how are those trails made?
