Learn to stand up paddleboard in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale, Carbondale Park District and SIU Student Recreation Center are teaming up to bring a stand up paddleboard class to Cedar Lake.

You can learn how to paddleboard on Tuesday, July 23.

Classes will be offered at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. You must be at least 12 years old to participate.

The cost is $20 per person. This includes a boat, life vest, paddle and 45 minutes of instruction.

To register, call the LIFE Center at (618) 549-4222.


