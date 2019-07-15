SIU needs volunteers for blood pressure study

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- You can help the SIU School of Medicine research the effects of ultrasound energy on blood pressure.

Researchers are looking into whether ultrasound energy can be used to improve blood pressure in people with resistant hypertension.

The study is designed to evaluate whether a new system can reduce blood pressure in patients who are prescribed no more than 2 blood pressure medications.

Based on the updated 2017 hypertension guidelines, 103 million adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, with 82 million qualifying for drug therapy to lower their blood pressure to less than 130/80. According to the Centers for Disease Control, only about half (54%) of them have their condition under control.

If you are between the ages of 18-75 and have high blood pressure, you may qualify for this study.

If you're interested, contact Emily Starkey at (217) 545-7616 or click here. SIU School of Medicine is located in Springfield.