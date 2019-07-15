Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe added to the Illinois State Fair grand - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe added to the Illinois State Fair grandstand lineup

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) – Vince Neil will take to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on Friday, August 9th. He will take the place of Megadeath, who cancelled due to Dave Mustaine’s cancer diagnosis.

In a press release from the state, it defines the Mötley Crüe front man as having a legendary voice, leading some of the greatest rock songs of a generation including Wild Side, Home Sweet Home, Girls Girls Girls, Dr. Feelgood, Kickstart My Heart, and more.

Fans can expect to hear all the Motley Crue hits, as well as select cuts from his three solo albums.

Tickets for Vince Neil will go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster (online and Ticketmaster mobile app) and at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand Box Office (by phone and in person sales). All tickets will be $17 for the show (General Track or Reserved Seating), no VIPit tickets will be available.

Tickets for all other Illinois State Fair shows are on sale now. You can find the full lineup here.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.