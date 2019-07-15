Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe added to the Illinois State Fair grandstand lineup

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) – Vince Neil will take to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on Friday, August 9th. He will take the place of Megadeath, who cancelled due to Dave Mustaine’s cancer diagnosis.

In a press release from the state, it defines the Mötley Crüe front man as having a legendary voice, leading some of the greatest rock songs of a generation including Wild Side, Home Sweet Home, Girls Girls Girls, Dr. Feelgood, Kickstart My Heart, and more.

Fans can expect to hear all the Motley Crue hits, as well as select cuts from his three solo albums.

Tickets for Vince Neil will go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster (online and Ticketmaster mobile app) and at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand Box Office (by phone and in person sales). All tickets will be $17 for the show (General Track or Reserved Seating), no VIPit tickets will be available.

Tickets for all other Illinois State Fair shows are on sale now. You can find the full lineup here.