Country concert scheduled for July 21 at Rent One Park - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Country concert scheduled for July 21 at Rent One Park

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- A new country act has been scheduled to play at Rent One Park to benefit veterans.

Montgomery Gentry, and Elvie Shane will perform in concert July 21, 2019.

The concert will support 3 great organizations, Honor Flight Network, Wounded Warrior Project, and Folds of Honor.

General Admission tickets are only $15 and go on sale at 8 a.m. Tuesday July 16. You can click here to purchase tickets.

Late last week, a concert scheduled to benefit the same organizations scheduled for the same day and place featuring Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson, Jordan Davis, and Tucker Beathard was canceled.

MORE: Lady Antebellum, Chris Jansen concert canceled

No reason was given for the cancellation. Lady Antebellum did announce it will make a donation to those organizations

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.