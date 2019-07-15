Country concert scheduled for July 21 at Rent One Park

(WSIL) -- A new country act has been scheduled to play at Rent One Park to benefit veterans.

Montgomery Gentry, and Elvie Shane will perform in concert July 21, 2019.

The concert will support 3 great organizations, Honor Flight Network, Wounded Warrior Project, and Folds of Honor.

General Admission tickets are only $15 and go on sale at 8 a.m. Tuesday July 16. You can click here to purchase tickets.

Late last week, a concert scheduled to benefit the same organizations scheduled for the same day and place featuring Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson, Jordan Davis, and Tucker Beathard was canceled.

No reason was given for the cancellation. Lady Antebellum did announce it will make a donation to those organizations