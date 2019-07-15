Police asking for help to find vandals

(WSIL) -- A new country act has been scheduled to play at Rent One Park to benefit veterans. Montgomery Gentry, and Elvie Shane will perform in concert July 21, 2019.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Carterville Police are asking people who live in the area around Cannon Park to take a look at footage from their security cameras or video doorbells.
(WSIL) -- We’ve been hitting the trails all across the region this summer but how are those trails made?
(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker wants you to report flood damage as soon as possible to help receive federal disaster funding.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Beaches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast remain closed because of toxic bacteria detected before Barry blew ashore.
(WSIL) -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry will continue to influence our local weather through Tuesday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- WSIL is the new television home for all Illinois high school football and basketball championship games starting this fall.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- For the first time since February 8, the Ohio River at Cairo is not in flood stage.
ALEXANDER COUNTY -- The receding Mississippi River is revealing heavy damage to parts of Miller City Road in Alexander County.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- An evening of prayer and protest, with demonstrators pleading for better treatment of immigrants.
