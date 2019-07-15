Police asking for help to find vandals - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police asking for help to find vandals

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Carterville Police are asking people who live in the area around Cannon Park to take a look at footage from their security cameras or video doorbells.

Police Chief Mike Flaningam says vandals slashed nearly 20 tires in the neighborhood around Cannon Park, so they would like to see any video that may show the people responsible.

Police received several reports of tires being slashed from July 11th at 10 p.m. and July 12th  at 4 a.m.

If you have any information or video from the area of Cannon Park, Cottonwood or Dent streets, call the Carterville Police Department at (618) 985-4853.

