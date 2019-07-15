Alexander County road closures

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Water is still covering many roadways, but some alternative routes are off limits to drivers.

Levee road between McClure and East Cape Girardeau is not open to thru-traffic.

Mike Turner, Emergency Management Coordinator, says a local radio station put out false information that the road is open.

Currently, Levee road can only be used by those who live in East Cape Girardeau or McClure as a last resort.

Turner says the road is in bad shape and rainy conditions are not helping, "It's getting worse every minute with the rain that is coming down right now. It's potholed, it's washboarded, and it's mud. We're asking everybody to stay off of it. Unless absolutely necessary."

Turner adds that if the levee is breached, it could have catastrophic consequences by completely flood the north part of Alexander County.