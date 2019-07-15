Millions of gallons of water lost during water main breaks

BENTON (WSIL) -- Water department workers spent more than 30 hours over the weekend repairing broken water mains.

Water Superintendent Craig Miles says it all started on Bond Street early Saturday morning.

"It's hard work. It's muddy, it's nasty, it's wet, it's horrible. Especially for 30 hours straight," said Miles.

Miles says from early Saturday morning to early Sunday, crews worked to repair old cast iron mains that were installed sometime in the 1940s.

"Any weak spots in the rest of the line, when you're blowing that much pressure through the line, it's going to pop those weak spots and that's just what it did. It's like a chain reaction," said Miles.

In 14 different spots the pipes burst, resulting in about 30 million gallons of wasted water. That cost the city between $6,000 and $8,000 dollars not including the overtime cost for labor and the parts to make repairs.

"Clamps aren't cheap, they are $250-$300 depending on the size. Some of them are $500. We went through 10 or 11 of those," said Miles.

Miles says to replace the old cast iron pipes throughout the city, he'd need about $10 million.

"It's never ending. Until we get rid of all the old cast iron mains, it's going to continue to happen," said Miles.

He's hoping the governor sees just how rough their weekend was so he will continue pushing for money to update infrastructure.

"We took samples this morning, hopefully we will have them back from the lab in the morning," said Miles.

Until further notice, a boil water order is in effect for North Maple Street and Bond Street.