Millions of gallons of water lost during water main breaks

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- In a village of nearly 400 people, 25 families have already lost their homes in East Cape Girardeau.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) – Vince Neil will take to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on Friday, August 9th.
BENTON (WSIL) -- Water department workers spent more than 30 hours over the weekend repairing broken water mains.
(WSIL) -- A new country act has been scheduled to play at Rent One Park to benefit veterans. Montgomery Gentry, and Elvie Shane will perform in concert July 21, 2019.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Carterville Police are asking people who live in the area around Cannon Park to take a look at footage from their security cameras or video doorbells.
(WSIL) -- We’ve been hitting the trails all across the region this summer but how are those trails made?
(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker wants you to report flood damage as soon as possible to help receive federal disaster funding.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Beaches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast remain closed because of toxic bacteria detected before Barry blew ashore.
(WSIL) -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry will continue to influence our local weather through Tuesday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- WSIL is the new television home for all Illinois high school football and basketball championship games starting this fall.
