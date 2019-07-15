Aquatic center shut down after lawnmower found in pool - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Aquatic center shut down after lawnmower found in pool

REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) - Police in a southwest Missouri town are investigating after someone threw a lawnmower into the pool at an aquatic center.

The Republic Aquatic Center was closed after the lawnmower was found early Sunday. The center is expected to reopen Tuesday morning.

The Springfield News-Leader reports crews cleaned the pool by midday Sunday, but the chemically treated water needed 24 hours before it could re-open to patrons.

The vandalism cost the city about $1,000 to treat the water and $6,200 in lost revenue.

A city of Republic news release said the vandalism was unfortunate for people who had events scheduled or classes at the center and for employees who lost hours and wages.

