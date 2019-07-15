Red Cross offers assistance to East Cape Girardeau residents

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- In a village of nearly 400 people, 25 families have already lost their homes in East Cape Girardeau.

Jason Tubbs, village trustee, says several other houses face the same fate, "We have five residences that I know of, or five homes, that are sinking... that have structural damage."

Residents living in those homes have been forced to find other places to stay.

"We have several people staying in hotels across over on the Missouri side," Tubbs explains. "We have some that have been placed with their families."

To help, the American Red Cross set up a service station in Cape Girardeau, Missouri over the weekend and did the same in East Cape Girardeau on Monday.

"We wanted to make sure people on this side of the river got a chance to get those services as well," says Benjamin Nichols, Disaster Program Specialist.

He says the assistance is for any flooding victim with a significant amount of water in their living space, "Typically, we're looking for about 18+ inches of water in the home and the reason is that is typically where the outlets lie."

At the time, around 50 residents received financial assistance. The funds range from about $300- $500.

Nichols says the money is used for hotel rooms, groceries, clothing and cleaning supplies.

"A lot of them are obviously stressed, they've had a rough go of it the past three months," he explains. "People have really been waiting for this assistance and we're finally able to give it."

Tubbs adds that locals are grateful, "It means a lot to us to know that we're not forgotten and the Red Cross is here to help quite a bit."

The Red Cross says it will be back in East Cape Girardeau to help with recovery efforts once the water starts to recede.