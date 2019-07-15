Illinois residents impacted by flooding encouraged to report dam - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois residents impacted by flooding encouraged to report damage

(WSIL) -- Illinois residents impacted by spring flooding are encouraged to report damage to local emergency management agencies. 

Governor JB Pritzker wants you to report any damage to homes, businesses or roads as soon as possible to help receive federal disaster funding.

Emergency managers in each impacted county are collecting the damage information to give to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA). IEMA will then report the damage to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

In order to qualify for federal disaster assistance, Illinois must meet or exceed $19 million in damages.

"Our state has not received a federal disaster declaration since 2013 and there is no doubt this will be an uphill battle. I urge every resident in every impacted community to report any damage to their local emergency management agency. We are in this together and the state will stand with all of our communities as we rebuild," said Gov. Pritzker.

The state's formal request for federal assistance must be submitted by August 3.

You can report damage online through the state's 2019 floods disaster website. 

