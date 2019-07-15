Missouri works to settle lawsuit on medicine for foster kids - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri works to settle lawsuit on medicine for foster kids

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is working to settle a lawsuit alleging that the state overmedicated foster children with psychotropic drugs.

A federal judge on Monday gave preliminary approval to a settlement agreement that calls for the state to make systemic changes to how it oversees prescriptions for children in foster care.

Child advocates filed the class-action lawsuit against Missouri's Social Services Department last year. The plaintiffs alleged that the state inappropriately provides psychotropic drugs to foster children and lacks adequate oversight of prescriptions.

The settlement calls for foster children on psychotropic drugs to be checked on at least every three months. If the settlement is finalized, the state must also have copies of kids' medical records on file. Staff would need to undergo training on the affect psychotropic drugs can have on children.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.