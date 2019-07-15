Conservation project buys huge tracts of coalfields forest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Conservation project buys huge tracts of coalfields forest

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The nonprofit Nature Conservancy has partnered with private investors to acquire more than a quarter-million acres (102,000 hectares) of working forest land in the Appalachian coalfields.

The group on Monday announced details of its Cumberland Forest Project, which covers 153,000 acres (61,900 hectares) in southwest Virginia and 100,000 acres (40,500 hectares) in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The project is intended to not only protect the forests for centuries to come but also make money through sustainable forestry, carbon offsets, recreational leases and the eventual sale of the land.

Officials with the group say it's a model that will allow them to achieve conservation at a scale impossible through philanthropy alone.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.