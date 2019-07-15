Drying out is days away - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Drying out is days away

(WSIL) -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry will continue to influence our local weather through Tuesday.

Periods of showers are expected through Monday night. Thunder is possible Tuesday. The risk of severe weather is small, but tropical remnants can produce isolated cells with damaging winds.  

Late week conditions look very humid and hot.

Jim has the latest look at radar and an updated forecast on News 3 this evening. 

