Drying out is days a way

WSIL - The remnants of TS Barry will continue to influence our local weather through Tuesday. Periods of showers are expected through Monday night. ...
CAIRO (WSIL) -- For the first time since February 8, the Ohio River at Cairo is not in flood stage.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Authorities say rains from Barry overwhelmed sewer systems on Alabama's coasts, causing more than 250,000 gallons in spills.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southeast Missouri, southwest Illinois, and parts of western Kentucky until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
ALEXANDER COUNTY -- The receding Mississippi River is revealing heavy damage to parts of Miller City Road in Alexander County.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- An evening of prayer and protest, with demonstrators pleading for better treatment of immigrants.
ULLIN (WSIL) -- Health officials are urging flood victims and volunteers to use caution as clean-up begins.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- WWE fans can slam into some fun at the SummerSlam HeatWave tour.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The sunny weather capped off the successful debut of state senator Dale Fowler's inaugural kid's fishing derby.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Saturday, a semi truck and a tractor crashed on State Route 154.
