Miners to advocate for money for black lung trust fund - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Miners to advocate for money for black lung trust fund

Posted: Updated:

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. (AP) - As black lung disease surges in Appalachia, some coal miners are going to Washington, D.C., to lobby for restoration of a tax that coal companies pay to a trust fund to help former workers with the illness.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports about 120 miners will advocate in the nation's capital later this month for the tax to be restored for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. The tax was cut in half in January.

Clinics use money from the fund to help treat former miners with black lung disease, an incurable mining-related illness.

A U.S. Government Accountability Office report says the trust fund owed about $4.3 billion to the U.S. Treasury last year.

Advocates for black lung patients worry the tax cut will further jeopardize the fund.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.