4 hurt in boat explosion at Table Rock Lake

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say four people were hurt when a boat exploded at Table Rock Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the explosion happened Saturday when the driver turned the key to start the vessel after fueling it near Shell Knob.

The driver and the three passengers were taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield, two of them with moderate injuries and the other two with minor injuries. They range in age from 55 to 63. The patrol described the explosion as fuel related.

The explosion comes as the one-year anniversary approaches of the deadly sinking of a duck boat at the lake. The July 19, 2018, sinking left 17 people dead in the Branson area.

