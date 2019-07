(WSIL) -- The Salvation Army is accepting donations to help those affected by flooding.

To make a financial donation, you can visit the Salvation Army website or text SPRINGDISASTER to 41444. Enter the zip code of the area you would like your donation to support. The zip code for McClure and East Cape is 62957.

The Salvation Army is also accepting donations of cleaning supplies. Those may be dropped off during normal business hours at the agency's Marion location - 906 Tower Square Plaza.