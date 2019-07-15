Ohio River at Cairo below flood stage for first time since Febru - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ohio River at Cairo below flood stage for first time since February

CAIRO (WSIL) -- For the first time since February 8, the Ohio River at Cairo is not in flood stage. 

The river fell below 40 feet on Saturday night around 11:45 p.m. ending the streak at 156 days. This shatters the old record of 97 days set between March 11, 1973 and June 15, 1973. The river hit a peak crest of 56.47 feet back on March 1, but remained in flood stage for nearly four and a half months afterward. 

Since January 1, the Ohio River at Cairo has been in flood stage 186 of 196 days. 

