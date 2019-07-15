Man who apparently was shot in vehicle dies of injuries - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who apparently was shot in vehicle dies of injuries

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Springfield man who was found inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound has died from his injuries.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that police identified the man as 18-year-old Jordan Moore. Police say officers were dispatched Friday after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot. He died later at a hospital.

A suspect hasn't been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

