Murder suspect charged after lengthy standoff in St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murder suspect charged after lengthy standoff in St. Louis

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man wanted for murder in the state of Washington is now charged after a lengthy standoff in St. Louis that ended with SWAT officers storming an apartment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Kyle Johnson-Clark of St. Louis was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree assault, four counts of armed criminal action and weapons charges. He is jailed without bond.

The five-hour standoff on Friday ended when police removed Johnson-Clark, another man and a woman without injuries. Police say someone inside fired several times inside the building and once at an armored vehicle parked in the street. Police say officers fired no shots.

Johnson-Clark is accused of fatally shooting Daniel Rice on May 3 in Richland, Washington.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.