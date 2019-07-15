Crews remove storm-damaged Kansas City art exhibition - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crews remove storm-damaged Kansas City art exhibition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - An art installation outside Kansas City's Union Station won't be repaired after it was damaged in last week's storms.

Union Station says in a news release that the 12,000-square-feet (1114.8 sq. meters) kinetic sculpture called "Reflecting Motion" is being removed. Normally the holographic film the sculpture is made from floats in the wind like silver waves of grain.

But the release says it sustained damage that was "more significant than originally believed" when it detached from its hanging grid Wednesday in strong winds, as it was designed to do.

Union Station executive vice president and COO Jerry Baber says the cost to repair it wasn't justified given the "short number of weeks remaining for the installation." The exhibit initially was slated to last through September.

