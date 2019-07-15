Kentucky police question who wounded suspect - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky police question who wounded suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate whether a fleeing suspect was shot by officers or himself.

An affidavit from a federal agent says 23-year-old Marcellis Means shot himself in the thigh while pulling a gun from his waistband.

But The Herald-Leader reports police trooper Bernis Napier couldn't confirm the agent's account Friday.

Napier says police are still interviewing people and won't release information until they're sure.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says Officer Ichiro Vance was attempting a traffic stop when Means fled Wednesday. During the brief foot pursuit, shots were fired.

Vance has been placed on administrative leave and Means is in custody.

Eighteen-year-old Lea L. Williams was the female passenger in the car. She was arrested for possession of marijuana and other charges.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

