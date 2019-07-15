Police: 2 bodies found in Louisville apartment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 2 bodies found in Louisville apartment

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say the bodies of a man and a woman have been found in an apartment.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told news outlets the bodies of a man who appeared to be in his 60s and a woman who appeared to be in her 30s were found Sunday afternoon. Smiley says it appears the deaths occurred due to "unnatural means" and are being investigated as homicides. Autopsies are scheduled to determine how they died.

Police said they are investigating whether there was a relationship between the two and whether they lived in the apartment where they were found. Their names weren't released.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.