1 girl dead in fire at grandparents' northwest Indiana home

DYER, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a girl has died and another girl was critically injured following a fire that destroyed their grandparents' home in northwestern Indiana.

The fire was reported Sunday morning in Dyer and the Lake County sheriff's office say a girl who was found inside was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office says the other girl was taken by air to a Chicago hospital for treatment. Their names weren't immediately released.

The sheriff's office says the grandparents got out of the home. Fire officials say the grandmother also was critically injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says the "emotional impact of this tragedy" is shared by his office and he extends "our deepest condolences to this family and their loved ones."

