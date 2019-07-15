St. Louis light rail crime suspect arrested near Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis light rail crime suspect arrested near Kansas City

Posted: Updated:

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - Federal marshals have arrested one of the suspects in a series of violent crimes at St. Louis light rail stations.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Chris Brown was taken into custody Friday at a motel in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty.

Brown was one of 12 people indicted in May in crimes committed last year that targeted MetroLink passengers.

Investigators began linking the crimes together after St. Louis County Health Department employee Craig Lefebvre was hit by a stray bullet while someone else was being robbed at the Grand MetroLink station.

Brown was charged in a January 2018 armed robbery on the MetroLink near the Forest Park Platform. Prosecutors allege Brown was part of an armed group of men who surrounded a passenger, robbing him at gunpoint.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.