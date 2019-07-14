Group holds prayer rally and walk in support of asylum seekers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Group holds prayer rally and walk in support of asylum seekers

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- An evening of prayer and protest, with demonstrators pleading for better treatment of immigrants.

"It's really in recognition and in call for just and humane treatment of immigrants, particularly asylum seekers at the border," Jess Jobe with the Southern Illinois Immigrant Rights Project said.

The Southern Illinois Immigrant Rights Project is the group behind the Jericho Walk in Carbondale Sunday. Jobe said it's a biblical reference, meant to symbolize the walls of an unjust immigration system coming down.

"Every major faith tradition has, key to their faith, welcoming a stranger and kind treatment of immigrants," Jobe said.

Jobe said it's necessary to keep their voices up to support those seeking asylum.

"It just gets worse and worse and now we're seeing children continue to be separated from their families. We're seeing deaths, and it doesn't need to be this way," Jobe said.

