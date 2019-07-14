Experts offer safety tips ahead of flood cleanup - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Experts offer safety tips ahead of flood cleanup

Posted: Updated:

ULLIN (WSIL) -- Health officials are urging flood victims and volunteers to use caution as clean-up begins. 

Officials with The Southern Seven Health Department in Ullin want to stress the importance of protecting yourself from disease and environmental hazards often associated with floodwaters.

Experts say to only use bottled or disinfected water for drinking, cooking, brushing your teeth and bathing until you are sure the water supply is safe. Also, they say to throw away food exposed to contaminated waters.

"Even the mental health aspect of it, you know, people are going into their homes that have been devastated for months. There have been people that haven't been in their home for a month. What would have been a 30 minute drive to work, has turned into a two hour drive to work," said BJ Newbury, the Director of the Southern Seven Health Department. 

Officials also urge homeowners and volunteers to wear rubber boots, gloves, and a dust mask during cleanup.

They also encourage tetanus shots, which are available at the Southern Seven Health Department. 

