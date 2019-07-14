Experts offer safety tips ahead of flood cleanup

ALEXANDER COUNTY -- The receding Mississippi River is revealing heavy damage to parts of Miller City Road in Alexander County.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- An evening of prayer and protest, with demonstrators pleading for better treatment of immigrants.
ULLIN (WSIL) -- Health officials are urging flood victims and volunteers to use caution as clean-up begins.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- WWE fans can slam into some fun at the SummerSlam HeatWave tour.
WSIL -- The rain today should hold off for most until the afternoon hours.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The sunny weather capped off the successful debut of state senator Dale Fowler's inaugural kid's fishing derby.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Saturday, a semi truck and a tractor crashed on State Route 154.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Folks in McClure have been battling flooding for months, but many residents told News Three they are beginning to feel hopeful.
It's a great day to be outside. Considering the increasing chances for rain into the beginning of the week, today looks to be the best day to get out and enjoy the weather.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth hosted a town hall at SIU Carbondale Friday night, in partnership with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.
