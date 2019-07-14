Miller City Road heavily damaged by floodwaters - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Miller City Road heavily damaged by floodwaters

ALEXANDER COUNTY -- The receding Mississippi River is revealing heavy damage to parts of Miller City Road in Alexander County.
Sherry Pecord of Olive Branch shared pictures of the damage right outside her house.
She says water had covered that part of the road for 125 days.
Debris now covers the road and the pavement, in many spots, has crumbled away.
Pecord says the part of the road they are most concerned about is still covered in water.
 

