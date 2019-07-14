It will be a soggy but cool start to the work week

WSIL -- Showers and thunderstorms will continue to make their way into the region as Tropical Depression Barry nears the viewing area. Rain thus far has stayed focused in southeastern Missouri and western Kentucky but will continue to push into southern Illinois tonight and into tomorrow. It will be a very soggy start to the work week, have the rain gear on standby. Heavy rain will also lead to the possibility of Flash Flooding, remember, don't try to drive through any pooling water. Along with the rain a few strong to severe thunderstorms can't be ruled out, stay weather aware. The good news is that the rain will bring us a break from the heat. Tomorrow high temperatures will be significantly cooler, only expected to top out in the upper 70s.

Stay dry and enjoy the brief cool down.

