Emergency response conference planned for Omaha in August

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Emergency response planners will gather in Omaha next month to work on improving the way they plan for disasters.

The Environmental Protection Agency is sponsoring the conference from Aug. 8-10 for the region that includes Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

The conference will feature a tabletop exercise for participants to work through the emergency response process.

More details about the conference are available online .

