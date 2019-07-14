Police investigating after body found in park - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police investigating after body found in park

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky are investigating after finding a dead woman in a park.

According to Hazard law enforcement officials, officers responded to Bobby Davis Park on Sunday morning and a found a 37-year-old female deceased.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, appeared to be beaten to death.

According to information based on witnesses, victim and the suspect were residents of the Hope House in Hazard and likely knew each other.

Police say they are actively searching for Anthony Lewis of Leslie County as a person of interest. As of Sunday, he was believed to still be in Hazard.

The investigation is ongoing.

