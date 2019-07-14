Big southeast Missouri landowner to ban feral hog hunting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Big southeast Missouri landowner to ban feral hog hunting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - One of Missouri's largest private landowners is following the state's lead in seeking to eradicate feral hogs.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the L-A-D Foundation plans to ban feral hog hunting on its property and instead trap large groups of hogs.

The foundation is dedicated to preserving land once logged too aggressively and owns 147,000 acres in southeast Missouri, much of it adjoining the Mark Twain National Forest.

Foundation president Susan Flader said feral hogs have caused problems in the forest it manages, where the animals uproot land and compete with native wildlife for food.

The Missouri Department of Conservation believes trapping whole groups is the best way to eliminate them. It once encouraged people to shoot feral hogs on sight but now believes trapping is more effective.

