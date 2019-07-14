Grant to help rebuild Satchel Paige's Kansas City home

By The Associated Press



KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A new grant will help rebuild the fire-damaged Kansas City, Missouri, home of Satchel Paige, one of baseball's legendary pitchers and showmen.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced grants earlier this month for 22 sites and organizations to help preserve black history. Among the recipients was Historic Kansas City, which will receive $150,000 to rehabilitate Paige's longtime home that was badly damaged last year.

Paige was a star of the Negro League for decades. The color barrier kept him from playing in the Major Leagues until age 41. Still, he was a two-time All-Star and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He died in 1982.

The grant money will be used to repair and stabilize the structure. The next step will be to seek proposals to redevelop it.

