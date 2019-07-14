Police: Man arrested after boy killed in hit and run - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Man arrested after boy killed in hit and run

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Law enforcement officials have arrested a man after an 8-year-old Kentucky boy was hit and killed by a vehicle while getting the mail on the side of the road.

Trooper Scotty Sharp, a Kentucky State Police Post 4 spokesman, said Saturday that 35-year-old Bradley Mattingly of Leitchield has been jailed at Breckinridge County Detention Center for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident and reckless homicide.

Sharp says a preliminary investigation concluded that a 2009 Pontiac Torrent hit the young boy around 11:30 a.m. while he was out on the side of the road getting mail from the mailbox in Breckinridge County.

A state trooper found the vehicle while headed to scene of the incident.

The accident remains under investigation.

